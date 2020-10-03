Video: Major Officiating Controversy In Baylor vs. West Virginia

In the past, a Baylor vs. West Virginia football game would look like a shootout on paper. Today’s game has been anything but, with just four touchdowns between the two teams as we approach the end of regulation.

Baylor tied the game moments ago. The Bears found some explosiveness in the offense, going 59 yards in just four plays, capped by a 34 yard Charlie Brewer to Josh Fleeks touchdown pass. With John Mayers’ extra point, the Bears tied things at 14.

They might have the lead right now, if not for a very tough play call on Baylor’s second-to-last drive. The Bears recovered a fumble after punting the ball away, taking over at the West Virginia 27 yard line. After a nine-play drive, head coach Dave Aranda opted to go for it on fourth down from a few yards out, to try and tie the game.

In the video, it appears that John Lovett gets a nice push and breaks the plane. Unfortunately, with a scrum around the Baylor back, it is impossible to see where the ball it in all of this. The Big 12 referees ruled him short on the field, and after a review, the call stood. It’s a tough situation, given everything we can’t see there, though Lovett scoring does seem like the more likely result based on the video.

Good stop by WVU or a Baylor touchdown? Officials called it short and the call stood after review. pic.twitter.com/w2J600mcxN — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) October 3, 2020

The call is obviously quite controversial. At the very least, Bears fans should be relieved it didn’t decide the game. We’re heading to overtime with things knotted at 14 after the Baylor game-tying touchdown minutes later.

Baylor ties game under a minute to play in Morgantown. This should not be a penalty!!! ⁦@BUFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/Rqq1wz7v1K — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) October 3, 2020

It has been an ugly one in Morgantown today. The two sides have combined for 23 penalties for 183 total yards lost. That is almost as much as Baylor has gained on the day (231).

Overtime is set to get underway in this one. The game is being broadcast on ABC.