Baylor’s Dave Aranda Is Getting Crushed For 4th Down Decision

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda almost cost his Bears a conference title in the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.

With a 21-6 lead in the third quarter, Aranda kept his Baylor offense on the field on fourth down at his own 38-yard line. It failed and almost sparked an Oklahoma State comeback.

The No. 5 Cowboys made it a 21-16 game late in the fourth quarter, but came up short when running back Dezmon Jackson couldn’t gain the edge on a fourth-and-goal run. Baylor escaped with a 21-16 win to win the Big 12 Championship.

Aranda would have been forever crushed for his fourth-down decision if Baylor went on to lose.

“The decision by Dave Aranda to go for it on fourth-down from his own 38 at that point of the game is indefensible. I know I’m late but man, just flabbergasted by that decision.”