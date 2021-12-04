Baylor’s Dave Aranda Is Getting Crushed For 4th Down Decision

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda almost cost his Bears a conference title in the second half of Saturday’s Big 12 Championship.
With a 21-6 lead in the third quarter, Aranda kept his Baylor offense on the field on fourth down at his own 38-yard line. It failed and almost sparked an Oklahoma State comeback.
The No. 5 Cowboys made it a 21-16 game late in the fourth quarter, but came up short when running back Dezmon Jackson couldn’t gain the edge on a fourth-and-goal run. Baylor escaped with a 21-16 win to win the Big 12 Championship.
Aranda would have been forever crushed for his fourth-down decision if Baylor went on to lose.
“The decision by Dave Aranda to go for it on fourth-down from his own 38 at that point of the game is indefensible. I know I’m late but man, just flabbergasted by that decision.”
— Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) December 4, 2021
No Lie. I was about to type: "Who's a better Coach of the Year candidate than Dave Aranda?" Then he decides to go on that 4th down from his 40, up 15. So hold that thought for a minute. 🤣@BUFootball
— Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 4, 2021
I don’t care what Dave Aranda’s done so far at Baylor.. if they lose this game, that decision to go for it on 4th down and their own 30 up two scores is a fireable offense.
— NYG_PETE (@nyg_pete) December 4, 2021
Fortunately, Dave Aranda will avoid regretting his fourth-down call. Was it a mistake? Yes. But Baylor won the game, so it doesn’t matter much now.
The Bears are a miraculous story this season. They went 2-7 this season, hired Aranda and completely flipped the switch.
Baylor is now 11-2, a Big 12 champion and has an outside shot to get into the College Football Playoff. The Bears, at the very least, will play in the Cotton Bowl.
Congratulations to the Baylor Bears on a terrific season!