Big 12 Basketball Program Is Pausing All Activities

In what is becoming a regrettably common trend this college basketball season, yet another Power Five program is being forced to pause all activities.

On Thursday, the Baylor basketball program announced that its two upcoming games against TCU and Oklahoma are being postponed. The program is pausing all basketball activities in accordance with Big 12 men’s basketball interruption guidelines.

It’s not the first time Baylor has experienced an interruption this season though. They were forced to cancel games against Gonzaga, Texas and Tarleton State in December due to COVID-19 issues.

Baylor isn’t the only program that’s had to postpone games this season. Just about every school in the conference has had games postponed over the past two to three months.

The next game on Baylor’s schedule that hasn’t been postponed is a February 13 tilt with Texas Tech.

The #Sooners home game against Baylor has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/I8csXPvgvT — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) February 4, 2021

Scott Drew and the Baylor Bears are currently 17-0 and ranked No. 2 in the country. They’re on pace to roll to their first conference regular season title since 1950.

Needless to say, postponing any games can’t come as an easy ask. But in the current climate it’s imperative that the team follow all Big 12 regulations to protect the players, staff and everyone in the program.

Unfortunately, the increasing number of postponements is going to make finishing those games a very tricky proposition.

How should the Big 12 handle the games that haven’t been rescheduled yet?