Breaking: College Basketball’s Game Of The Year Is Canceled

The two best teams in college basketball were supposed to face off this afternoon. Unfortunately that game will not happen this weekend, as Baylor and Gonzaga mutually agreed to call it off due to COVID-19 issues.

Baylor and Gonzaga have flexed their muscles this season, knocking off other programs ranked inside the top 25. It would’ve been fun to see which team would come out of today’s battle victorious, but it was best for both parties to reschedule this matchup.

“Following surveillance testing for COVID-19, one student-athlete and one non-student-athlete of the Gonzaga men’s basketball travel party tested positive,” Baylor said in a statement. “The student-athlete did not play in Wednesday’s game against West Virginia. After thoughtful consultation with the Marion County Public Health Director, the Indiana State Health Commissioner, and both team physicians, Gonzaga and Baylor have mutually agreed today’s game will not be played.”

The good news here is that both teams will try to reschedule this game for a later date.

On Wednesday, Baylor sent a statement to the rest of the country by defeating Illinois by 13 points. The Bears received strong contributions from Adam Flagler, Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell.

Gonzaga, meanwhile, has already defeated Kansas and West Virginia. Those are really impressive wins for Mark Few’s squad, which is loaded with playmakers, such as Joel Ajayi, Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme.

Even if Baylor and Gonzaga don’t reschedule this game for a later date this season, it’s possible they’ll meet in the NCAA Tournament.