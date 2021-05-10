College Football Analyst Names The Most ‘Underrated’ Transfer

2021 has seen all of the high-impact college football transfers via the NCAA transfer portal that we’ve come to accept for the past couple of years. But one in particular stands out to one college football analyst.

During the most recent edition of The Late Kick, host and 247Sports analyst Josh Pate argued that QB Charlie Brewer going from Baylor to Utah may be the most “underrated” transfer of the season. Pate argued that Brewer could be a dominant force in the Pac-12 South, and may have a big impact on the Pac-12 title picture.

“This is a kid who went from Baylor to Utah,” Pate said, via 247Sports. “Maybe he’s off your radar too, but this is going to have an impact on the Pac-12 South. You mark my words. Charlie Brewer — I don’t know if your realize this — owns the all-time completions and touchdowns record at Baylor…

“Charlie Brewer at Utah could very well be the lynchpin and the deciding factor in the Pac-12 South race. This could actually be a guy that decides which teams shows up in the Pac-12 Championship Game. That’s how important of a role I think he’ll play at Utah.”

In four years at Baylor, Charlie Brewer put up some impressive stats, mostly in the high-octane offense run by former coach Matt Rhule.

His best season by far though was the 2019 season. That year, Brewer threw for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 11 rushing touchdowns as the Bears reached the Big 12 Championship Game – just two years removed from going 1-11.

To date, Brewer has completed 63.5-percent of his passes for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns with 28 picks. He has 22 rushing touchdowns too.

Is Charlie Brewer really the most underrated transfer?