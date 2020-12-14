College Football World Reacts To The Art Briles News

We’re getting yet more signs and hints that former Baylor head coach Art Briles could be returning to college football.

On Monday, Briles resigned as the head coach and AD of Mount Vernon High School in Texas. His resignation comes following a weekend filled with rumors connecting him to various college football programs across the country.

Briles has been out of college football since his controversial ousting from Baylor following a sexual assault scandal. That same scandal forced athletic director Ian McCaw to resign.

But unlike McCaw, who promptly got hired to the same position at Liberty, Briles was basically persona non grata in US football for several years. He couldn’t even get a job in the CFL because of the backlash.

Naturally, social media is filled with people decrying the interest in Briles given the controversy around him.

But others are simply fascinated by the litany of options available to him. Liberty is an especially popular choice given the rapport between Briles and McCaw.

Hugh Freeze going to a Power 5 and Art Briles to Liberty would be the 2020-iest plot developments on the board right now… https://t.co/i7eICqVEe4 — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) December 14, 2020

You knew this was going to happen at some point. My guess is Art Briles emerges as an OC for a season or two in CFB then back to HC. Unless Freeze moved on and Briles goes to Liberty. Winning = Money. https://t.co/7LLZwVrcYI — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) December 14, 2020

Auburn recently fired head coach Gus Malzahn, and may be a sleeper candidate to land him in some peoples’ minds.

Art Briles to Auburn? https://t.co/87tRl0S7WV — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 14, 2020

Briles is 99-65 as a head coach from stints with Houston and Baylor. He won one Conference USA title and went 34-28 in five years with the Cougars. Then he went 65-37 with two Big 12 titles in eight years at Baylor.

Will Art Briles be a college football head coach in 2021?