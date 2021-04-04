The Spun

Computer Model Simulates The Gonzaga vs. Baylor Game

Gonzaga's mascot performing during a game.SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: The Gonzaga Bulldogs mascot performs against the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After one of the wildest NCAA men’s basketball seasons in years, the national title game is finally upon us. And we’re in for a terrific matchup as Gonzaga take on Baylor.

The Bulldogs are hoping to be the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to win a national title as an undefeated team. They fought a gauntlet of top teams in non-conference games before crushing their West Coast Conference rivals. Gonzaga were the No. 1 team in the nation to start the season, and could end the season in the same way with a win.

The Bears have matched Gonzaga almost step-for-step all season. They didn’t suffer their first loss until a February loss to Kansas, but then suffered their second in a Big 12 Tournament loss to Oklahoma State. They entered the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed and have beaten all of their opponents convincingly.

Ironically, we could have gotten a preview of this matchup in the regular season. The two teams were supposed to play this game on December 5, 2020, but COVID-19 issues resulted in its cancellation.

SportsLine’s computer model has released its prediction for the Gonzaga-Baylor game.

SportsLine’s computer model believes that Gonzaga has this game on lock. The  model gives the Bulldogs a 61-percent chance to win the national title game.

Gonzaga and Baylor are both seeking their first national title win. It will be a special night for one of the two programs, and one that could establish the winner as a new powerhouse in college basketball.

As for us fans, all we can hope for is a game more like Gonzaga-UCLA and less like Baylor-Houston.

Who do you have winning the national title game?


