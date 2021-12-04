The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dave Aranda Announces Baylor’s Starting QB For Big 12 Title Game

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Baylor at TCUFORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda heads off the field after the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears on November 6, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dave Aranda will be facing his toughest test since becoming the head coach of the Baylor Bears this Saturday, as his squad will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship Game.

One of the main questions heading into this conference championship is the status of Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon. He has been nursing a hamstring injury.

Roughly an hour before kickoff, Aranda revealed that Bohanon will not start for the Bears this Saturday. Instead, the offense will lean on Blake Shapen.

The Bears will certainly miss Bohanon this afternoon. The junior quarterback has been very efficient this season, completing 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,160 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also has 301 yards and nine scores on the ground this year.

Even though Bohanon will not start this Saturday, the Bears’ coaching staff has confidence in Shapen.

Last week, Shapen had 254 passing yards and two touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech. It was an impressive performance from the freshman signal-caller.

Oklahoma State is the odds-on favorite to win this Saturday’s matchup, but Baylor has proven before that it can take down anyone in the Big 12.

Kickoff for the Big 12 Championship is at 12 p.m. ET on ABC.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.