Look: Donovan Mitchell Had Special Outfit Before His Game Tonight

It should be very lazy to compare Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell and Baylor‘s Davion Mitchell, but it is truly difficult to avoid. The two have very similar builds and similar games, and wear the same No. 45 on top of their very similar names.

As the Baylor Bears’ star continues to rise, the comparisons have as well. Dame Lillard got in on the fun after Baylor’s dominant Final Four performance against Houston on Saturday.

“You play for Baylor bra?” he tweeted at his Western Conference rival. The Jazz star responded, joking that he has two years of eligibility left. He left Louisville after his sophomore year.

Donovan is apparently a fan of Davion’s game, on top of all of the comparisons between the two. Ahead of tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, he showed up wearing a No. 45 Baylor jersey.

It’s a pretty cool endorsement of one star D. Mitchell by another. They may have the chance to face one each other on an NBA court soon enough.

The 22-year old junior is a bit older than most top draft prospects. He’s in his fourth collegiate season, transferring to Baylor after a year at Auburn to start his career. Still, he’s one of the college game’s most efficient scorers, and a leader of one of the best teams the sport has seen in years. He’ll be in contention to go in the mid-first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

After a dominant start, Baylor leads Gonzaga 47-37 at halftime of tonight’s national championship. Davion Mitchell has seven points on the game so far.

Meanwhile, Donovan Mitchell had a rough night, scoring 16 points on just 6-of-23 shooting in a 111-103 loss.

[Utah Jazz]