Fans Already Complaining About Early Call In National Title

Over the weekend, fans watched one of the best NCAA Tournament games in recent memory as the Gonzaga Bulldogs punched their ticket to the national title game.

Waiting for the Bulldogs in the title game were the Baylor Bears, who dispatched the Houston Cougars in a dominant performance. Gonzaga entered tonight’s game with the hope of becoming the first team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers to win a national title as an undefeated team.

Early in tonight’s game, Baylor got off to an incredibly hot start. The Bears score the game’s first nine points as the Bulldogs struggled to find their offensive identity. Of course, it doesn’t help when there is questionable officiating.

Jalen Suggs, the hero who hit a buzzer-beater to send Gonzaga to the title game, was called for a charge in the first few minutes of Monday night’s game. He was a little out of control before trying to give the ball up.

Even though Baylor’s Davion Mitchell appeared to be moving when he and Suggs collided, it was Suggs who was called for the foul.

Check it out.

Great! Love the early charge call on Suggs! pic.twitter.com/I1r1DwIUjG — Fundamentally Sound (@FundamentallySD) April 6, 2021

Fans watching from home, and ESPN’s Jay Bilas, were not exactly thrilled with the call.

Great way to start a title game. A BS charge call. Only in college hoops!! Let’s hope that’s the last. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) April 6, 2021

Suggs earned a second foul not to long after the charge and was forced to sit on the bench.

So far tonight it’s been all Baylor. The Bears currently hold a 16-4 lead.