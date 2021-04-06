The Spun

Everyone Has The Same Complaint About The National Title Game

A Final Four logo is seen prior to the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor BearsINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 05: A Final Four logo is seen prior to the National Championship game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 05, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

College basketball fans waited excitedly for the NCAA Championship game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 1 Baylor to get underway on Monday night. And they waited and waited…

Until the title game finally tipped off at 9:20 p.m. ET.

Despite the hype surrounding one of the most anticipated men’s National Championship games in recent memory, most fans had a major problem with the contest’s late start time. Although the tip was intended to maximize viewers, many viewers found themselves frustrated with having to wait.

The late start isn’t anything new, as the 2019 national title game also didn’t get underway until after 9 p.m. ET. Considering the Bulldogs drew in the West Coast audience, the NCAA and CBS wanted to choose a tip that would appeal to the entire country.

Nevertheless, fans still lamented that they might lose some sleep on Monday night. Take a look at what some were saying on Twitter as the game got underway.

Once the game did tip-off, fans were quickly roped in and forgot about the post 9 p.m. start. Early on in the first half, viewers were treated to some high-quality college hoops, featuring the two best teams in the country this year.

The late start clearly didn’t affect Baylor. The Bears raced out to a double-digit lead and looked fully in command of the game throughout the first 15 minutes.

Tune-in to CBS to see if Gonzaga can lessen the deficit and make things interesting.


