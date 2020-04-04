Kaidon Salter, 2021 4-Star QB, Names Top 11 Schools

Kaidon Salter – one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the 2021 class – has narrowed his list of schools down to 11.

The Texas native currently ranks as the 10th highest-rated dual-threat QB and No. 244 overall prospect in the current cycle, courtesy of the 247Sports composite score.

Salter’s one of the most sought after QB prospects in the 2021 class as he seems to only be scratching the surface in regards to potential. At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, the 4-star fits many of today’s collegiate offensive systems.

After sorting through his options, he has narrowed his recruitment down to just 11 schools. Salter’s top 11 includes Auburn, Tennessee, Baylor, Michigan State, Kansas, Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Utah, Ole Miss and UCLA.

The Texas native is expected to stay in-state and head to the Baylor Bears. Baylor – a program on the rise – prefers dual-threat quarterbacks who can both run and pass the ball.

Just this past season, Charlie Brewer started for the Bears and was used both as a passer and a runner. Gerry Bohanon also got time behind center, and was primarily asked to carry the rock in certain situations.

Given the way Baylor has used quarterbacks and Salter’s skill-set, there’s a strong chance the 4-star prospect eventually heads to Waco. But his recruitment is far from over.