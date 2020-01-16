The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Baylor’s Coaching Hire

Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between Texas and Oklahoma State.AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: ESPN commentator Kirk Herbstreit walks on the field before the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Baylor is on the verge of hiring LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as its new head coach, a move that ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit is in support of.

Aranda has been one of the elite defensive coordinators in the sport for the last decade. He’s been linked to various head coaching openings in the past but it looks like he’s finally found a match.

Herbstreit shared his thoughts on Baylor’s selection of Aranda on Twitter this evening.

“Awesome opportunity for a great coach,” the ESPN analyst wrote. “Well deserved. Good luck!”

After strong DC stints at Hawaii, Utah State and Wisconsin, Aranda was hired by LSU in 2016. In four seasons in Baton Rouge, he established himself as the highest-paid assistant coach in the country.

This year, Aranda helped the Tigers achieve a 15-0 record and win the program’s fourth national championship. He will replace Matt Rhule in Waco after Rhule left to become the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

Ironically, Rhule’s decision to head to the professional ranks has cost LSU two assistants. Earlier this week, Rhule hired the Tigers’ passing game coordinator Joe Brady as his offensive coordinator.

Now Aranda will be taking over the Bears’ program from him. Baylor went 11-3 in 2019.


