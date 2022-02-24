Look: Art Briles’ New Appearance Is Going Viral

Disgraced former Baylor head coach Art Briles has a new position in college football after being hired as the offensive coordinator at Grambling State.

Briles, who has not coached at the collegiate level since losing his job at Baylor for failing to take action regarding alleged rapes and assaults by his players, looks wholly different than he did the last time he patrolled the sideline for the Bears in 2015.

During his introductory media interviews at Grambling State, the 66-year-old Briles appeared downright weathered.

Yikes. Briles’ appearance is far down the list of issues the man has, but still, it’s not great.

Not surprisingly, given Briles’ past, Grambling has taken a fair share of heat for bringing him into the fold. That criticism has not stopped the hire from happening though.

It looks like GSU head coach Hue Jackson is prepared to move forward with Briles on his staff.