Look: Former Baylor Players Furious Over Brittney Griner News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 and Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury reacts to a foul call in the second half during the game against the Chicago Sky at Footprint Center on October 10, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Mattina/Getty Images)

A pair of Kim Mulkey's former players at Baylor are speaking out about their head coach's silence on Brittney Griner.

Asked by a reporter Monday for comment on Griner, who remains in a Russian prison, Mulkey declined to speak. The two-time national champion coach and her former star had a falling out after Griner accused Mulkey of telling players to remain quiet about being gay.

Queen Egbo closed out her Baylor career this past season and played for Mulkey for three seasons before the coach left for LSU. The 2022 WNBA first-round pick blasted her former leader on Twitter.

"A player that built Baylor, 2 [Final Fours], & a 40-0 record. Yet her former coach refuses to say anything or simply just show any kind of support," Egbo tweeted. "Keep that in mind when you’re choosing schools."

Chloe Jackson, who played her final college season at Baylor for Mulkey in 2018-19, also chimed in on social media.

"And I will say it again. SILENCE SPEAKS VOLUMES, smh," she wrote.

Mulkey may be asked about Griner again, or at least about the backlash to her silence, on Tuesday or at some point this week.

Griner remains in a Russian jail on a 9 1/2-year sentence for drug charges.