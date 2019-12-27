Baylor lost starting quarterback Charlie Brewer during the Big 12 Championship due to a concussion, but all signs point to him playing in the Sugar Bowl.

The Bears have enjoyed an incredible season under head coach Matt Rhule. There might not be a better way to finish this campaign than with a win over the Georgia Bulldogs.

In order for Baylor to pull off the upset over the SEC powerhouse, it’ll need Brewer under center.

Fortunately for the Bears, the latest update on Brewer is quite positive. During a press conference this afternoon, Rhule revealed that his starting quarterback is back at practice and cleared to play in the bowl game.

Baylor coach Matt Rhule at first Sugar Bowl press conference says Charlie Brewer is back at practice and has been cleared to play in game. — John Werner (@JohnWernerTrib) December 27, 2019

Brewer had a productive junior season, throwing for 2,950 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Since the Bears should have Brewer all ready to go against the Bulldogs, redshirt freshman Gerry Bohanon and true freshman Jacob Zeno will return to the bench. Both quarterbacks received snaps during the conference championship against Oklahoma.

It’ll be interesting to see how Brewer handles Georgia’s defense, which is one of the best in all of college football.

Kickoff for the Sugar Bowl is at 8:45 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.