Matt Rhule Sent This Text To His Baylor Players This Morning

Baylor head coach Matt Rhule is transitioning from Saturdays to Sundays later this year. The new Carolina Panthers head coach had tremendous success as a college coach. But the NFL is a whole new challenge Rhule is attempting to tackle.

This is certainly a big step in Rhule’s career path. But it’s an unfortunate development for current Baylor players – especially the incoming recruits which signed their letter of intent just recently during the early signing period.

When a coach departs for another job, he typically meets with the team to tell them of the news first. But in today’s world, news breaks so fast. As a result, Rhule didn’t have the opportunity to tell his former players he was leaving for the NFL before they found out.

Instead, Rhule sent a somewhat awkward text to the Baylor Bears. The new Panthers coach invited anyone to come and see him “at any time.”

“I’m sorry you guys are hearing about this through the media,” Rhule said in a text, via Sports Reporter Darby Brown. “I love you and this team. I have a unique chance to go try to win a Super Bowl and take the Process to the NFL. I hope you understand. I’ll be here in town so please come see me at any time.”

Looks like Rhule is ready to move on and start work with the Panthers. You can’t blame him. But it would’ve been a smoother transition if he had been able to tell his players first.