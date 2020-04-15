NFL Draft WR Reportedly Played Season With Broken Hand

We usually hear about all kinds of college injuries or conditions leading up to the 2020 NFL Draft. But this latest one may be one of the most interesting.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Baylor star wide receiver Denzel Mims has told teams that he played his 2018 junior season with a broken hand. That appears to have been a reason Mims gave for having multiple drops that season.

That revelation of a prior hand injury may or may not come back to bite Mims. Many draft boards currently have him as one of the five or 10 best receivers in the draft.

But even with the injury, Mims was still able to post 55 receptions for 794 yards and eight touchdowns. That’s solid production even without an injury, and it may speak volumes about his toughness.

Interesting note on #Baylor WR Denzel Mims: One of his only questions revolves around some drops as a junior, and it turns out he played with a broken hand that season, I’m told. It’s an issue that’s come up as he’s had discussions with teams considering taking him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 15, 2020

Mims recovered from the broken hand year with an exceptional 2019 campaign. He caught 66 passes for 1,020 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for his efforts.

Tankathon has Mims going No. 25 overall to the Minnesota Vikings as the fifth receiver off the board. Bleacher Report has him going slightly higher, ending up with the New Orleans Saints at No. 24.

Where do you think Mims will end up being drafted?