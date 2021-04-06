President Biden Reacts To Baylor’s National Championship Win

Even President Biden was impressed by Baylor’s performance in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament national title game.

The Bears were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, so it’s not that surprising that they won it all, but the manner in which they beat Gonzaga was pretty stunning.

Baylor, the No. 1 seed out of the South Region, shellacked the top-seeded Bulldogs in every way possible. Scott Drew’s team thumped Mark Few’s squad, 86-70, in the most-impressive performance of the NCAA Tournament by far.

President Biden took to Twitter shortly following the game to congratulate the Bears on their national championship. He also had a classy message for the Bulldogs in defeat.

“Congrats to the Baylor Bears on their National Championship — and to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on a great season. After an unimaginable year, every team in the tournament proved what’s possible with hard work and determination. You made your schools, communities, and country proud,” he tweeted.

Congrats to the Baylor Bears on their National Championship — and to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on a great season. After an unimaginable year, every team in the tournament proved what’s possible with hard work and determination. You made your schools, communities, and country proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

While Gonzaga fell short of its ultimate goal once again, the Bulldogs could be right back in this position next year.

Mark Few’s team is ranked No. 1 in one of the way-too-early preseason top 25 polls that have been released.