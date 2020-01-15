Baylor Is Reportedly Targeting ACC Coach To Replace Matt Rhule

After losing Matt Rhule to the NFL, Baylor is reportedly targeting a well-known head coach as his potential replacement: Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente.

According to Yahoo’s Pete Thamel, Baylor is planning to interview Fuente in the next 24 hours. He is considered the “leading candidate.”

The 43-year-old Fuente has been the head coach of the Hokies for the last four seasons, compiling a 33-20 overall record. He was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2016 when VT won the Coastal Division.

Before replacing Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech, Fuente went 26-23 in four seasons at Memphis, winning AAC Coach of the Year honors in 2014.

Fuente is an Oklahoma native who played for the Sooners in the mid 1990s. He also spent five seasons as an assistant on Gary Patterson’s staff at TCU, so presumably he’ll fit in nicely in the Big 12.

After leading Baylor to an 11-3 record and Sugar Bowl appearance this season, Rhule left Waco for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers last Tuesday. He signed a seven-year deal worth more than $60 million.