Robert Griffin III’s Tweet Before Baylor Game Is Going Viral

The Baylor Bears’ quest for an NCAA title continues this Saturday afternoon, as they’re currently battling the Villanova Wildcats in the Sweet 16.

Even though Baylor is the odds-on favorite to win the South Region, it appears that NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is a tad nervous for his alma mater’s showdown with Villanova. Before tipoff, the former Heisman Trophy winner posted a hilarious GIF on his Twitter account.

Griffin had an incredible career with the Bears, throwing for 10,366 yards and 78 touchdowns. He was so dynamic at the collegiate level that he went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Baylor cruised through the first two rounds of the tournament, knocking off Hartford and Wisconsin in convincing fashion.

The backcourt duo of Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell has been the driving force for the Bears all season. Judging by the way the first two games went for the Bears this tournament, we shouldn’t expect that to change anytime soon.

Sharpshooting guard Matthew Mayer has also been a key contributor for Baylor this season, making 42.2 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. He was fantastic in the Round of 32, scoring 17 points against Wisconsin.

Taking down Villanova won’t be easy by any means, but Baylor certainly has the firepower to get past Jay Wright’s squad.

The winner of this game will either take on Arkansas or Oral Roberts in the Elite Eight.