Son Of Ex-Iowa Strength Coach Announces Transfer Destination

Longtime Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle is no longer with the program after being terminated earlier this week. But he won’t be the only member of the Doyle family leaving Iowa City this summer.

On Thursday, Iowa linebacker Dillon Doyle, Chris’ son, announced that he is transferring to Baylor University. He offered his thanks to head coach Dave Aranda and linebackers coach Ron Roberts for helping him through the process.

“I’m excited to announce my decision to attend and compete for Baylor University,” Doyle wrote. “I’d like to thank Coach Aranda and Coach Roberts for the opportunity, and I want to thank everyone that has helped and supported me throughout my recruitment. Baylor provides a special situation to be a part of a culture with world-class people and coaches every day, and I can’t wait to get started. Sic ‘Em!”

Doyle spent two seasons at Iowa, committing in 2018 after being recruited as a three-star prospect. After appearing in just two games in 2018, Doyle saw more significant playing time this past year. He finished the 2019 campaign with 23 tackles and had a forced fumble against Michigan.

But Doyle appeared to sense that the writing was on the wall for his father. He entered the transfer portal just days after his father was placed on administrative leave.

If any coach can get the most out of Doyle, it’s Dave Aranda. The former LSU defensive coordinator has been coaching linebackers for decades, and sent many to the pros.

While it’s a shame that Doyle won’t get a chance to play for the team he grew up with, at least his college football career is still going to churn on.