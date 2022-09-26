Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Head coach Kim Mulkey of the Baylor Lady Bears reacts during the first half against the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday.

Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.

Former ESPN reporter Kate Fagan has since come forward and said Mulkey attempted to get her fired for writing about Griner's claims. Whatever happened, there is clearly bad blood between the coach and her ex-player.

However, given how many in the sports world have supported Griner and the fact the WNBA All-Star helped lead her team to a national title, Mulkey's silence today has been met with some hefty criticism from analysts and fans alike.

Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport on drug charges. She pled guilty in court during the summer and was eventually sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison and a monetary fine.

The United States government has been in discussions with Russia about a potential prisoner exchange which would include Griner. Negotiations are ongoing.