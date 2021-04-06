Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Surprising National Title Start

The Baylor Bears wasted no time getting to work against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the national title game, jumping out to a 26-10 lead in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Baylor’s backcourt duo of Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell have been outstanding thus far, meanwhile Gonzaga’s marquee players have struggled to make any impact in the first half.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith isn’t ready to say this game is over just yet, but he’s concerned with what he’s seeing right now.

“Damn! The game is barely 5 min old and I already know I was wrong about Baylor,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “They are busting Gonzaga’s you know what. This is unreal. Athletes & Dawgs. Taking it right to the Zags. This might be a damn blowout. Stay tuned!”

Damn! The game is barely 5 min old and I already know I was wrong about @BaylorMBB. They are busting @ZagMBB you know what. This is unreal. Athletes & Dawgs. Taking it right to the Zags. This might be a damn blowout. Stay tuned! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 6, 2021

Gonzaga has been really sloppy with its half-court sets in the first half, and it also doesn’t help that star guard Jalen Suggs picked up a pair of fouls really early in the game.

If the Bulldogs want any chance at winning this year’s national title, they’ll need to chip away at the Bears’ lead before this first half comes to a close.

College basketball fans can watch the rest of this year’s national title game on CBS.