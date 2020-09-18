It looks like Baylor football is going to have to wait yet another week in order to get their 2020 season underway. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Baylor’s season opener against Houston is being postponed. The game was fairly new to both of their schedules, having only been formally announced last Saturday.

Baylor was initially supposed to open the season on September 8 against Louisiana Tech. But that game had to be postponed indefinitely.

Houston similarly was hoping to open the season on September 18 against AAC rival Memphis. As with Baylor though, that game had to be postponed as well due to a COVID-19 outbreak at Memphis.

It’s hard to figure out where both teams go from here. While the Baylor-Houston game was a non-confersence matchup, it would have been a terrific test for both of them as they vie for conference titles this year.

SOURCE: tomorrow’s Baylor-Houston game has been postponed. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 18, 2020

The next game on the Baylor football schedule is a Big 12 showdown with cellar-dwelling Kansas at McLane Stadium next week.

Houston has a home game against North Texas that same day.

It’s very possible that the two teams will ultimately axe the game entirely from their schedules. As it stands, Houston will have to give up one of its byes to reschedule the Memphis game.

Baylor still has both of its byes free, so maybe they could try and add yet another opponent to the schedule.

But the way things have been going, maybe it’s better to leave well-enough alone.

[Bruce Feldman]