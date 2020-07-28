The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner Reveals 1 Schedule League Is Considering

Big 12 Commissioner Bob BowlsbyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 12: Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12, talks to the media as he announces that the Big 12 basketball tournament has been cancelled due to growing concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the Sprint Center on March 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Oklahoma rescheduled its season opener against Missouri State. It’s not official just yet, but there is a chance that game doesn’t take place this fall.

There is an abundance of uncertainty surrounding this college football season. Some conferences have canceled non-conference matchups, while others are waiting to see what they should do with their respective schedule.

As of this Tuesday, the Big 12 hasn’t made an official decision on what its college football season will look like this year. Bob Bowlsby, the commissioner of the Big 12, is considering a conference-only schedule though.

Bowlsby might want to run a conference-only schedule that begins on Week 0 and ends in December. This means teams would play 10 or 11 games within a 16-week period. An official decision isn’t expected until at least next Monday.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already adopted conference-only schedules for this fall. All signs point to the ACC following in their footsteps.

It’s unclear what the SEC will decide for this fall, but it doesn’t sound like its decision will impact what the Big 12 does.

College football is without a doubt the most important NCAA sport. It generates so much profit that it allows schools to create other teams on campus.

We’d all love to see college football played this fall, especially in the Power Five conferences. In order for that to happen, schools will need to be smart and establish strict protocols.


