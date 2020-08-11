Big 12 AD Estimates How The Conference Would Vote Today

Earlier this afternoon, both the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellations of the college football season – at least for the fall semesters.

Both conferences hope to play football in the spring, tough there is some speculation as to how likely that is. That leaves the ACC, Big 12 and SEC as the only Power 5 conferences who haven’t announced an official decision.

Both the ACC and Big 12 announced a conference-heavy schedule with one non-conference opponent. The SEC, meanwhile, announced its decision to play a conference-only schedule this season.

The Big 12 is seen as a catalyst moving forward. Both the ACC and SEC are waiting to see what the Big 12 does before making a decision.

So, what will the Big 12 do? Well, according to one Big 12 athletic director, it might be too close to call.

“My sense is that if we voted today, it would be a really, really close vote,” Baylor AD Mack Rhoades said in a statement.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t tell fans much about the upcoming season.

With the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their respective seasons, it doesn’t bode well for the rest of college football. The NFL is reportedly ready to pounce on Saturdays if college football doesn’t play this fall.

There will be some semblance of football on – hopefully – but college football fans want to see their respective teams on the field.