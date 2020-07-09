Big 12 Commissioner Had 1-Word Response To Big Ten Decision

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten announced a conference-only schedule for all fall sports.

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports,” a statement from the Big Ten read.

Unfortunately, that means major non-conference games like Ohio State vs. Oregon won’t happen. Other conferences, like the ACC and Pac-12 are expected to follow suit.

Don’t expect the Big 12 to make a similar announcement any time soon, though. Reporters asked commissioner Bob Bowlsby about a conference-only schedule and he gave a one-word response.

“No,” he said.

The Big 12 and SEC has not made an official decision on playing out of conference games like the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC.

That means major non-conference games like Oklahoma vs. Tennessee are still on the table. That’s huge news for those fanbases, but things could still change before the start of the 2020 season.

Earlier this week the Ivy League released a statement announcing all fall sports have been canceled. One thing is for sure, the 2020 college football season will be one of the most unique we’ve ever seen.

We’ll have to wait and see how other fall and winter sports will be impacted.