Big 12 Commissioner Has Blunt Admission On Oklahoma, Texas

The impending departure of Oklahoma and Texas threatens to doom the Big 12 Conference. And Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recognizes that intensely.

In a recent interview, Bowlsby called it a “personal betrayal” that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving. But he recognized that he has to get over it quickly to ensure that the remaining conference members can make it through the tough times.

“Being, to use your term ‘pissed off’ about it, I can’t allow myself that,” Bowlsby said, via HookEm.com. “I have to get over the sense of personal betrayal and do what’s necessary for our eight continuing members. And that’s what we did.”

Bowlsby went on to say that it’s going to be tough to get along with the two departing schools in the meantime. He said that trust is “at an all time low” with Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’re going to have to find ways to get along,” he said. “We have to work together, and we will. But I would say trust is at a relative low.”

Oklahoma and Texas sent shockwaves through the college sports world with their decision to leave the Big 12.

The revenue those two schools bring in alone dwarf what the rest of the conference brings in. Speculation quickly emerged that the Big 12 would try to quickly expand to save themselves.

But just as many rumors have come out that the other eight members of the Big 12 are trying to leave the seemingly sinking ship.

Bob Bowlsby is going to have his work cut out for him over the next couple of years keeping the ship running. Whether he can save it may not even be up to him.