As COVID-19 continues to spike and games around the country get postponed or canceled, some have wondered if the College Football Playoff might actually be pushed back.

It seems unlikely, but at the very least, the possibility has been discussed, according to Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby. Bowlsby admitted as much in a conversation with Sirius XM College’s Ari Temkin and Dave Archer.

“Well, I’m on the CFP operations committee and we’ve spent some time talking about that,” Bowlsby said. “We haven’t come to any closure on it. But there is some latitude to postpone if that need should arise. The same is true with some of the New Year’s Six games.

“I don’t know if I see us playing a championship game in February but you just never know. These are unusual times.”

Right now, the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Rose and Sugar Bowls are set for January 1, 2021, with the national championship game scheduled for January 11. The remaining New Year’s Six games are slated for December 30, January 1 and January 2.

Considering how valuable it is for college football to play those playoff games on New Year’s Day, moving the CFP is the last thing administrators and executives want to do.

However, if the current trends with COVID-19 continue, they may have no choice.