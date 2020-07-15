The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner: It’s ‘Too Early’ To Make Decision On Fall Sports

Big 12 Commissioner Bob BowlsbyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 12: Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12, talks to the media as he announces that the Big 12 basketball tournament has been cancelled due to growing concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the Sprint Center on March 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

While some college athletic directors are nervous about the amount of time it’s taking for conference directors to make a decision on the 2020 college football season, others are content to wait things out a while longer.

In a recent interview, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby called it “too early” to make a major decision on fall sports. Bowlsby called on the conference to “be patient and continue to read the tea leaves” over the next two to four weeks.

“We’re going to have to be patient and continue to read the tea leaves and see what the next two or three or four weeks bring us,” Bowlsby said. The statement comes just days after the Pac-12 and Big Ten announced the cancelation of non-conference games.

As a result of the non-conference cancellations, some Big 12 teams are already facing a few canceled games. TCU vs. Cal, Iowa State vs. Iowa and Texas Tech vs. Maryland are just a few of the prominent games that will no longer take place.

Considering the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some of the Big 12’s most prominent states, the conference’s decision to take the wait-and-see approach is rather baffling.

Sooner or later they are going to be forced to make some kind of a decision that takes into account crowds, player safety and mitigating infection risk.

Hopefully that decision comes sooner rather than later. As much power as the Big 12 has in sports, they can’t control this virus.


