Report: Big 12 Makes Decision On Controversial Transfer Rule

The NCAA made a major change to its transfer rules on Wednesday by granting athletes the opportunity to transfer and maintain immediate eligibility once during their collegiate careers. But, it wasn’t the only rule to get an overhaul in college sports this week.

According to Nicole Auerbach, the Big 12 will also make a change to its transfer policy. The Power Five conference will eliminate its controversial rule that doesn’t allow student athletes to seek immediate eligibility when attempting to transfer to another school in the Big 12.

The conference bylaws currently read that intraconference transfers must “complete one full academic year in residence before being eligible to compete in a sport and forfeit one season of competition unless, in sports other than football or basketball, the director of athletics of the Conference Member Institution of initial enrollment consents in writing to the student-athlete’s enrollment at the second Conference Member Institution.”

Auerbach confirmed that there are still certain requirements the transfers must meet in order to have immediate eligibility at another Big 12 school, but did not provide further details.

The Big 12 becomes the latest conference to axe the highly controversial intraconference transfer rule. In March, the ACC did the same and it wouldn’t be surprising to see more conferences follow suit after the NCAA’s ruling on Wednesday.

The rule change will certainly have some interesting ramifications, given the increasingly popularity of transfers in recent years. This offseason in college basketball, 84 of the 87 “Power 6” schools have at least one scholarship player transferring out of the program, per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.

Time will tell exactly how much the new rules will change college athletics.

