The Big 12 announced Wednesday morning that it is officially proceeding toward a fall sports season, including college football.

The decision was expected after reports Tuesday night indicated the conference was intent on playing this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the decision yesterday to postpone all fall sports with an eye on playing sometime in the spring.

As part of the plan moving forward, the Big 12 announced it has agreed to “enhanced COVID-19 testing”, which includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports like football, volleyball and soccer. Additionally, any athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 will be subject to an EKG, troponin blood test, echocardiogram, and cardiac MRI as part of return-to-play protocols.

“Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said.

Minutes after the announcement from Bowlsby, the league revealed the revised 2020 Big 12 football schedule.

The conference is going with a 9+1 scheduling format, allowing each program the opportunity to schedule one non-conference opponent. Conference play will begin September 26.

A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️ Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020

We’ll see how long the Big 12’s commitment to playing in the fall lasts. For now, this is good news for the ACC and SEC, who are also holding steady in their desire to have a normal college football season.