Big 12 Reportedly Makes Decision On Playing 2020 CFB Season

The Big 12 has come to the rescue after what’s been a day filled with dreadful college football news.

In the same day the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their respective fall football seasons to the spring of 2021, the Big 12 has gone in a different direction. The Big 12 presidents are reportedly committed to continuing to pursue playing football this fall.

Meanwhile, the ACC and SEC have been eagerly awaiting the Big 12’s decision. It seems as if the Big 12 could tip the scale in either direction in regards to the remaining Power Five conferences still hoping to play this upcoming season.

For now, the Big 12 will move forward with the 2020 season in the fall. The conference plans to release its revised 2020 schedule in the near future, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

Source: The Big 12 Presidents are wrapping up their call. The league is going to continue to pursue playing this season. A schedule, which was already prepared, will be released in the near future. This confirms what our @rivals friends at @SoonerScoop reported. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 12, 2020

As of Tuesday evening, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are the only Power Five conferences postponing the fall season to the spring of 2021. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to move forward with the 2020 fall season.

The Big 12’s Tuesday night decision certainly offers an optimistic outlook on how the rest of the 2020 will play out in regards to sports. But it also begs the question: what information led to the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12? And does the Big 12 have similar information?

The Big Ten and Pac-12 were clearly spooked by what seems to be new medical information. It’s likely the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all have the same information. For now, three of the Power Five conferences are moving forward with the 2020 season as scheduled, rather than postponing the season to the spring.