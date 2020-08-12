The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Big 12 Reportedly Makes Decision On Playing 2020 CFB Season

Oklahoma and Texas play in the Big 12 championship gameARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Big 12 has come to the rescue after what’s been a day filled with dreadful college football news.

In the same day the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their respective fall football seasons to the spring of 2021, the Big 12 has gone in a different direction. The Big 12 presidents are reportedly committed to continuing to pursue playing football this fall.

Meanwhile, the ACC and SEC have been eagerly awaiting the Big 12’s decision. It seems as if the Big 12 could tip the scale in either direction in regards to the remaining Power Five conferences still hoping to play this upcoming season.

For now, the Big 12 will move forward with the 2020 season in the fall. The conference plans to release its revised 2020 schedule in the near future, per college football insider Pete Thamel.

As of Tuesday evening, the Big Ten and Pac-12 are the only Power Five conferences postponing the fall season to the spring of 2021. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC continue to move forward with the 2020 fall season.

The Big 12’s Tuesday night decision certainly offers an optimistic outlook on how the rest of the 2020 will play out in regards to sports. But it also begs the question: what information led to the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12? And does the Big 12 have similar information?

The Big Ten and Pac-12 were clearly spooked by what seems to be new medical information. It’s likely the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all have the same information. For now, three of the Power Five conferences are moving forward with the 2020 season as scheduled, rather than postponing the season to the spring.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.