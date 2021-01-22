Texas Tech quarterback Alan Bowman has officially announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal.

After three years with the Red Raiders, Bowman took to Twitter to announce his intent to leave the program on Friday morning. The three-year starter has graduated from the university and will look to find a new school to play his three remaining years of eligibility as a graduate transfer.

“I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining,” Bowman wrote. “I will forever be a proud alumnus of Texas Tech University and will always cherish the memories I’ve made here. I cannot wait to see where this journey takes me next.”

Coming out of high school in Grapevine, TX, Bowman was a 3-star, No. 41 prostyle QB recruit in the 2018 class. Recruited by then-head-coach Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech was the only Big 12 school to extend the young quarterback an offer.

As a true freshman, Bowman was thrust into action in his first game with the program. After an injury to starter Carter McLane in the season opener against Ole Miss, the first-year QB took over –throwing 29/43 for 273 yards and a touchdown.

Bowman started the next eight games his freshman year before suffering a season-ending injury of his own. A collapsed lung against West Virginia in 2018 sidelined him for the remainder of the year. After recovering and returning in 2019, his sophomore season yielded similar results. A broken collarbone after just three games proved to be another season ender.

In 2020, Bowman suffered what looked like another season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Fortunately, the brutal-looking leg injury ended up being not nearly as serious as originally thought. After missing four weeks, Bowman returned to finish out the remaining three games of the season.

Through eight games this year, Bowman threw 150/232 for 1,596 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In addition to his injury history, the upcoming QB competition was likely also a factor in his decision to transfer. With incoming 4-star quarterback recruit Behren Morton on the horizon, Bowman was in for a tough QB battle this spring.

Hopefully the young quarterback can stay healthy wherever the next step of his journey takes him.