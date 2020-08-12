After pledging to push forward with playing the 2020 college football season, the Big 12 has released its updated schedule for the 2020 season.

On Wednesday, the Big 12 revealed its new football schedule, slated to start on September 26. This has been a year unlike any other, and the schedule almost certainly reflects it.

For starters, the Oklahoma-Texas Red River Showdown will take place on October 10 at the Cotton Bowl. It will be both teams’ third games of the season.

As for the highly-anticipated season-opener, there aren’t a ton of matchups that will blow our socks off. Texas-Texas Tech and Oklahoma-Kansas State are likely to be the only ones with any real mustard.

But at this point, we’re in a beggars-choosers situation as far as college football is concerned. Any matchup is a good matchup.

A 𝘀𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 delivery for #Big12FB fans‼️ Your first look at the 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣ Conference schedule ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1W00A3EYuM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 12, 2020

Some of the Big 12’s other storied rivalry games are being shifted to other dates on the schedule. Oklahoma-Oklahoma State will be contested on November 21 instead of the final week of the season.

In the grand finale, the biggest game will almost certainly be Baylor vs. Oklahoma on December 5. Given how close the Bears came to beating the Sooners last year and the new regime in Waco, that should be a fun one.

The final date of the Big 12 Championship has yet to be determined. But the conference has narrowed it down to either December 12 or December 19.

So there you have it: The 2020 Big 12 college football schedule.

Which matchups are you most looking forward to?