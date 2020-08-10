CFB Insider Addresses Rumors Of B1G Schools Moving To Big 12

If the Big Ten shuts its doors on the 2020 college football season, could some of the schools that still want to play make a temporary move to the Big 12?

There have been some reports that a move like that could be in the cards if and when the Big Ten cancels. Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State have been specifically named as schools that might jump ship.

But according to college football insider Bruce Feldman, it doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen. Taking to Twitter, Feldman reported that a source from one of the teams said, “That would be news to us.”

So that appears to be the end of that – for now. It looks like we won’t get Iowa vs. Iowa State or Nebraska vs. Oklahoma in a regular season matchup this year.

RE: reports of Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska and Ohio State exploring potential move to the Big 12, source at one of those schools just told me, "That would be news to us." — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) August 10, 2020

It makes sense that the Big Ten schools are reluctant to simply jump ship. Considering that all but two of them reportedly voted against having the season this year, any school that tried to make a move like that would probably get raked over the coals.

Meanwhile, other conferences like the Pac-12 appear set to cancel their regular seasons too. The likelihood that the 2020 season will matter on a national stage is getting lower by the hour.

Nevertheless, it’s a fun thought: What would some Big Ten vs. Big 12 regular season matchups look like?