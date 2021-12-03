It seems safe to say that Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby won’t be getting any Christmas or Hanukkah presents from LSU this year.

In an interview on Friday, Bowlsby said he wasn’t surprised that former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley chose USC over LSU. He took a massive swing at the school by stating that “culturally that’s just not what Lincoln Riley is.”

“Those were certainly surprises,” Bowlsby said. “Coach Riley had been mentioned in conjunction with the LSU position, and I really thought that there wasn’t much credence to that because I just, I know what a fine guy Lincoln Riley is. “He’s an outstanding coach, obviously, but he’s a high-quality person and he is mature beyond his years. And so, you know, it was a little bit surprising that he did jump ship (for USC), but I wasn’t surprised that he wasn’t interested in the LSU position because culturally that’s just not what Lincoln Riley is.”

Needless to say, those comments aren’t going over well with LSU fans. Plenty of fans are taking to Twitter, ripping him for what he said.

But it’s not just LSU fans either. Others believe he’s salty that Oklahoma and Texas are leaving the Big 12 entirely.

11-11 in the last two seasons and they stilllllll hate cause they ain’t https://t.co/KpiylT9f2Y — Will Blackwell (@WillyB60) December 3, 2021

Lol imagine if Goodell talked this way. https://t.co/X1lu21IzkG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 3, 2021

Bob Bowlsby eats crawfish with a fork https://t.co/R0XqilJMbu — Brittany Berry Bigby (@Brittany_Berry) December 3, 2021

Hey @BobBowlsby — care to clarify what you mean by these comments? The entire #LSU fan base and south Louisiana community is curious. Culturally, what do you think #LSU and South Louisiana actually is? Or are you just bitter that your conference is falling apart at the seams? https://t.co/ySVIqmIMg8 — Chris Landry (@chris_m_landry) December 3, 2021

2021 was hardly a banner year for the Big 12’s heavy hitters.

Oklahoma lost the Bedlam Series to rival Oklahoma State, and will be out of the Big 12 title race for the first time since 2014.

Texas went 5-7 and missed bowl eligibility after losing six games in a row – including a stunner against Kansas.

And there’s no guarantee that the Big 12 will even have a representative in the College Football Playoff. The conference has never won a game in the tournament and has missed it entirely three times.

So yeah, Bob Bowlsby might be salty.