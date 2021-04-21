Earlier this offseason, 247Sports took a look at the best quarterbacks heading into the 2021 college football season.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports published a piece, “Projecting college football’s top 25 quarterbacks in 2021.” Atop the list was Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, who performed well during his sophomore campaign.

Just a few weeks later, it was time to take a look at the running back position. Texas sensation Bijan Robinson came in at No. 5, while Texas A&M star Isaiah Spiller made the list at No. 4.

South Carolina’s Kevin Harris and Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim came in at No. 3 and No. 2 respectively.

But who came in at No. 1? That spot belongs to Iowa State star Breece Hall.

Here’s what 247Sports had to say about Hall:

Coming off a mesmerizing 23-touchdown sophomore season, Breece Hall is poised to win the Doak Walker Award this fall as one of the leaders within a veteran-laden offense for the Cyclones. The top draft prospect at the position depending on who you ask, Hall doesn’t have a weakness in his game and is Iowa State’s first-ever unanimous All-American in program history.

The Cyclones star led college football in rushing during the 2020 season, as noted by 247Sports.

“Hall was the leading rusher in the FBS during the 2020 season, racking up 1,572 yards on the ground and became the first running back since LaDainian Tomlinson to rush for 100-plus yards with a rushing touchdown in seven consecutive games to start a season,” the article said. “Hall also notched 23 catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns.”

Hall seemingly has it all, but will he be the top running back this season?