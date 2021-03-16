The Spun

A Big 12 Basketball Head Coach Has Been Let Go

Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones argues a call with the referee in the first half of play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hilton Coliseum.AMES, IA - JANUARY 6: Head coach Steve Prohm of the Iowa State Cyclones argues a call with the referee in the first half of play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hilton Coliseum on January 6, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Following a 2-22 season in which the team went 0-18 in Big 12 play, Iowa State has parted ways with head men’s basketball coach Steve Prohm.

Prohm spent six seasons on the sidelines for the Cyclones. His tenure got off to a strong start, as Iowa State posted a 23-12 record and reached the Sweet 16 during the 2015-16 season.

After another trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017, Prohm slipped to 13-18 in 2017-18, However, he bounced back with 23 more wins and another berth in the Big Dance the following year.

But a 12-20 showing in 2019-20 and this year’s disastrous output led to Prohm being shown the door in Ames.

Prohm’s dismissal–or “mutual” parting– is the sixth firing from a major conference program in Division I today.

If ever there was a “Black Monday” in college hoops, this was it.

Despite this year’s awful record, Iowa State has proven to be a place where you can win games. We wouldn’t be shocked to see the Cyclones bounce back with the right head coaching hire.


