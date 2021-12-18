CFB Star RB Breece Hall Announces NFL Draft Decision

One of the best running backs in college football is going to the next level.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall has announced that he’s officially declaring for the NFL Draft next year.

Dear Cyclone Family, @ Ames, Iowa https://t.co/SptK05sUIa — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) December 18, 2021

Hall is certainly lining up to be one of the first backs taken during that draft.

He was incredible for the Cyclones this season and finished with 1,472 yards and 20 touchdowns on 253 carries. He also added three receiving touchdowns on 302 receiving yards.

These numbers were close to what he did during the 2020 season when Iowa State finished 9-3 overall (8-1 in the Big 12). Hall finished with 1,572 yards on the ground along with 21 touchdowns on 279 carries.

For his Cyclones career, Hall has 3,941 yards rushing along with 50 touchdowns on 718 carries.

Before committing to Iowa State, Hall was a four-star prospect and the second-ranked player in his home state (Kansas). He was also the No. 22 running back in the nation and the No. 339 player overall, regardless of position, per 247Sports Composite.

It’s unknown at this time if Hall will play in the bowl game against Clemson on Dec. 29.