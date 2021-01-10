College Football World Reacts To Matt Campbell’s Announcement

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell quickly rose up the coaching wish-list of many NFL organizations after an incredible season in Ames. The Cyclones went 9-3 and earned a bid to the Big 12 Championship Game for the first time in program history.

But Campbell quelled concerns from the Iowa State faithful that he would leave the school for the a job in the pros. On Sunday morning, the 41-year-old Cyclones coach seemingly confirmed his commitment to growing the Big 12 program next year.

“So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together,” Campbell tweeted. “Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different.”

So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together. Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different. — Matt Campbell (@ISUMattCampbell) January 10, 2021

Campbell’s announcement sent the college football world into a frenzy. His tweet appeared to confirm that he would officially decline the New York Jets opening, despite earlier reports that he was one of the primary targets for the organization.

Instead, he’ll return to Ames with his sights set on another Big 12 title run.

The potential target for the #Jets isn’t going anywhere this year… https://t.co/TKFiRGjPq1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

Looks like Campbell, who drew intrigue from NFL teams, staying at Iowa State. https://t.co/cR2H0fxE7m — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2021

Great coach, even better person. Can’t say enough positive things about this guy. https://t.co/ZOqpHhD7Da — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) January 10, 2021

Campbell staying in Ames. https://t.co/Rw65QIPGrs — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 10, 2021

Faced with a choice between two natural disasters, Matt Campbell picks cyclones over the New York Jets https://t.co/jiPixITO0J — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 10, 2021

Campbell should return plenty of talent to the Cyclones in 2021. With the impressive young head coach at the helm, Iowa State should be able to compete for years to come.

With the 41-year-old headed back to Iowa State, the Jets will have to regroup. Although New York still has plenty of coaching candidates available for it’s current vacancy, the hire couldn’t be more important for the organization. After a 2-14 year in 2020, the Jets fanbase only grows more discontent.

Interestingly enough, another name emerged on Sunday as a possible target for New York. According to insider John McMullen, rumors have surfaced that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson might be traded to the Jets. As Philadelphia grows increasingly skeptical of it’s fifth-year head coach, New York could pounce and benefit from Pederson’s experience.

Stay tuned for additional coverage of the Jets coaching search.