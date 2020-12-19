College Football World Reacts To Matt Campbell’s Sideline Blowup

On Saturday afternoon, Iowa State and Oklahoma faced off for the second time this season – with a Big 12 title on the line.

The Cyclones got the better of the Sooners earlier this season. However, it’s Oklahoma that has been the better team so far this afternoon.

Lincoln Riley and company jumped out to a 17-0 lead and looked to be on the way toward a Big 12 title. With just over six minutes left in the second quarter, though, it was Matt Campbell who stole the headlines.

The Iowa State coach was livid with a call during the second quarter and let the officiating crew know it. Campbell erupted on the sideline, pointing and yelling at someone on the officiating crew.

Check it out.

MATT CAMPBELL IS LOSING HIS MIND pic.twitter.com/DSX5tDZjg4 — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) December 19, 2020

Campbell’s eruption on the sideline came with just over six minutes left in the first half. Just a few minutes later, his team finally got on the board with a touchdown to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 17-7.

Unfortunately, the Cyclones’ special teams let Oklahoma rattle off a big return to set up a final possession in Iowa State territory. The Sooners scored in the final second of the first half to retake a 17-point lead.

Oklahoma currently holds a 24-7 lead at halftime.