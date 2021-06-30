ESPN Analyst Has Bold Prediction For College Football Playoff

In seven editions of the College Football Playoff, there’s been only one where two teams from the same conference – the SEC – made the tournament in the same year. But one ESPN analyst believes that it’ll happen again in 2021 – but with a twist.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN’s Heather Dinich declared that the Big 12 – and not the SEC – will have two representatives in the 2021-22 College Football Playoff. Dinich believes that Oklahoma and Iowa State will make it, and she has a special feeling about the Cyclones.

“I’m all on the Big 12 bandwagon in case you couldn’t tell. And it’s all because of Iowa State,” Dinich said. “I think that they have a chance at a really special season. And it’s because they have two Heisman hopefuls on their roster… Brock Purdy their quarterback and Breece Hall their running back – they’re spectacular. (Head coach) Matt Campbell has the ability to recruit three-stars and get them to play like five-stars…”

Dinich did concede that her theory could get “blown up” if Iowa State loses to in-state rival Iowa in the regular season. But after Paul Finebaum dismissed Iowa State for a weak strength of schedule, she ultimately doubled-down on them.

.@CFBHeather says the Big 12, not the SEC, will get two teams in the CFP this year: Oklahoma and Iowa State

The ESPN computer models seem to like Oklahoma and Iowa State as well. Per the ESPN FPI model, Oklahoma has a 73-percent chance of making the College Football Playoff – only Alabama has higher. Iowa State comes in at fifth with a 41-percent chance – almost equal with Ohio State and significantly better than Texas A&M or Georgia.

The Cyclone enjoyed a historic 2020 season, winning the Big 12 regular season title before losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game. They would finish the season with a Fiesta Bowl win over Oregon and a 9-3 record.

Oklahoma went 9-2, narrowly missing the College Football Playoff before beating Florida in the Cotton Bowl.

Will we see two Big 12 teams make the College Football Playoff this year?