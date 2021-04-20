Greg McElroy Says 1 Team’s Preseason ESPN FPI Ranking Is ‘Ludicrous’

Matt Campbell and the Iowa State football program had a stellar season in 2020. The Cyclones went 9-3, amassing their best record in two decades.

As a result, Campbell’s team has started to get early buzz this spring about its potential for the upcoming 2021 campaign. With starting quarterback Brock Purdy and dynamic running back Breece Hall coming back to Ames next fall, Iowa State slotted in at No. 4 in ESPN’s recent FPI rankings.

But, for Greg McElroy, the Cyclones have gotten a little bit too much hype. In an episode of College Football Live on Monday, the ESPN analyst and former Alabama quarterback questioned how Iowa State could be put above a team like Ohio State.

“(Iowa State) being at No. 4 is ludicrous,” McElroy said, per 247Sports. “Ahead of Ohio State? This is at team that, yes, at 9-3, had a heck of a season, won a NY6 and have a lot to be excited about. But five of those nine wins came by a TD or less, and six games were decided by a touchdown or less. It’s not like this team was dominant. Whereas on the other side, OSU or some of the other teams behind ISU, they were dominant. I’m not at that point where I can call ISU dominant without seeing something in the fall.”

The Cyclones finished at No. 9 in the AP Poll last year and should factor into the Big 12 title race based on the talent they have coming back. However, to put Iowa State over a program like Ohio State that just made a run to the national championship game does seem questionable.

Of course, Campbell and the Cyclones proved a lot of skeptics wrong in 2020. It’s possible that Iowa State could do the same next fall and be in the conversation for a College Football Playoff berth.