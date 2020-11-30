Iowa State’s Matt Campbell Addresses The Job Rumors

Many believe it’s only a matter of time before Matt Campbell leaves Iowa State, evident by the ongoing rumors.

Campbell has had immense success with the Cyclones, the latest accomplishment coming this last Friday. Iowa State beat Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns 23-20. Iowa State now finds itself alone atop the Big 12 with a 7-1 conference record.

Campbell is already the hottest name in the coaching carousel at the moment. He’s been linked to potential openings at Michigan and Texas. The Longhorns in particular are rumored to have major interest in the Iowa State head coach.

Campbell isn’t focused on the rumors and distractions this month, though. He’s isn’t letting the distractions become actual distractions.

“I only think those are distractions if you allow them to be,” Campbell said, via 247Sports. “The biggest thing for us is we’d rather be who we say we are and let our actions take care of what we are, rather than our words. I think that’s really helped us and I think, especially internally, the trust our players have in myself and our coaching staff, and vice versa, the trust I have in our young people and the leadership in our program.”

This is exactly the type of response a program could hope for from a head coach being linked to several major programs.

But as previously said, it’s only a matter of time before Matt Campbell leaves Iowa State.

Given the likelihood head coaching jobs like Michigan and Texas open up this off-season, Campbell’s last days with the Cyclones are likely near.