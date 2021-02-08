Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To The Matt Campbell Contract News

After capping off the best season in Iowa State football history, Matt Campbell was rewarded with an eight-year contract extension in Ames. And Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t be happier – for both Campbell and the Cyclones.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Herbstreit called it “GREAT news” that Campbell is re-upping with Iowa State. He expressed his wish that Campbell stays with Iowa State for his entire career and praised him for his great life lessons.

“Such GREAT news for the Clones and for COLLEGE FOOTBALL,” Herbstreit wrote. “Hope Coach stays in Ames his entire career. So good for the game. His life lessons and messages to his team are great for all of us to listen to and grow from-Congratulations Coach and @CycloneFB”

Iowa State finished the 2020 season with the best regular season record in the Big 12. They went 9-3, losing the Big 12 Championship to Oklahoma before beating Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Campbell has done such a good job in transforming Iowa State into a real force in the Big 12 that he’s received significant interest from the NFL – without any professional coaching experience.

But Campbell has turned away NFL teams at every turn in order to stay in Ames. And now it looks like he’ll keep turning down those offers for years to come.

Iowa State have not won a conference title in over 100 years. But if anyone can lead them to the promised land, it’s probably Matt Campbell.

