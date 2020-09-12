Louisiana Knocks Off No. 23 Iowa State In Season’s First Upset

In one of the first games of the college football season involving a ranked team, we have a big upset. The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns went up to Ames and knocked off No. 23 Iowa State, 31-14.

On the stat sheet, it was a pretty even game, with neither offense really lighting the world on fire. Iowa State actually outgained Louisiana 303 yards to 272, and while the Cyclones turned the ball over twice, it didn’t lead to any points for their opponents.

Billy Napier’s team pulled the upset by making huge plays. Down 14-10 late in the third quarter, Levi Lewis found Peter LeBlanc for a 78 yard touchdown to go up 17-14. After a six play drive, Iowa State punted the ball away on the ensuing possession, and Eric Garror took it to the house with an 83 yard return.

Those back-to-back scores pushed things to 24-14. The Ragin’ Cajuns scored a final touchdowns on their final drive to ice things, with a 31-14 road win. It is the first road win vs. a ranked team in program history for Louisiana.

Levi Lewis with a DIME to LeBlanc! CAJUNS are on top in Ames ‼️ pic.twitter.com/qBi1NoeQqJ — Sun Belt Pages (@SBPages) September 12, 2020

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has been a trendy name for big jobs for a few years now. Billy Napier may be in the spot he was in a few years ago, when Campbell was the head coach at Toledo.

The former Alabama and Clemson assistant went 7-7 in his first year as head coach in 2018, following it up with an 11-3 season and LendingTree Bowl win against Miami (OH) last season. He has back-to-back Sun Belt West division titles. It is unclear what kind of jobs will open up given the nature of things this year, but Napier should be on the short list for Power Five jobs if they are available.

Today could wind up being a huge one for the Sun Belt. As of this writing, Arkansas State is up 35-31 with just three seconds left against another Big 12 program, Kansas State.