Over the weekend, the College Football Playoff selection committee received a ton of criticism for how it ranked the top-25 teams in the country. Well, it appears ESPN is also going to receive some of the blame for how the selection show was handled.

Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard has some harsh words for ESPN’s handling of the selection show. He doesn’t understand why they would reveal the four teams making the Playoff prior to showing the rest of the field.

Pollard believes ESPN took out all the drama surrounding the selection show. That’s why he had a rant to share on Twitter for all his followers.

“And we wonder why teams are opting out,” Pollard tweeted. “ESPN is making the rest of College Football irrelevant. We need to really take a hard look at this process in the off season.”

ESPN’s decision to show which teams made the Playoff first probably wasn’t smart, but there wasn’t much drama surrounding this year’s postseason to begin with.

Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State were essentially locks to make the Playoff since they won their respective conference championship. The only real debate surrounded the fourth seed, which ultimately went to Notre Dame.

Iowa State, meanwhile, will take on Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. A win for the Cyclones would cap off a magical season for Matt Campbell and the rest of his crew.