Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell Agrees To New Contract

After being one of the most sought after names on the market this offseason, Matt Campbell will return to Iowa State in 2021. In fact, the 41-year-old coach-on-the-rise will spend a decent portion of his immediate future in Ames

According to a release from the school, Campbell agreed to a new deal to stay with Iowa State through 2028. The contract will lock him down for the next eight years as the Cyclones secure one of the brightest coaches in the college game.

In addition to the deal, the Iowa State Athletics Department agreed to provide Campbell with a total of $3 million to be used for “staff salary enhancements” over the next three years. The 41-year-old head coach sounded thrilled at the additional cash, which he should be able to use to bolster his personnel.

“I am extremely to our president, Dr. Wintersteen and our athletic director, Jamie Pollard, for supporting our staff and program,” Campbell said in a statement. “The university has made a terrific commitment to Cyclone football and I’m thrilled to continue to move this program forward.”

Campbell himself became a huge reason for the progression of Iowa State football since he arrived to Ames in 2016. After a 3-9 record in his first season, he quickly turned things around. Since then, the Cyclones have gone over .500 every year and have found their way into the AP Poll at some point during each campaign.

In 2020, Campbell brought Iowa State to a new level of success. The Cyclones went 9-3 and earned their first ever trip to the Big 12 Championship game. Despite a close loss to Oklahoma, Iowa State finished in the top 10 in the final ranking and carried significant momentum into the offseason.

Through five seasons with the Cyclones, Campbell boasts an overall record of 35-28. With the program trending in the right direction, Iowa State could soon becomes a perennial powerhouse in the Big 12.